Busan Museum
Arts & Culture

Busan Museum to Host 2024 Theme Exhibition “1674 Gonyeojeondo – Occult World Travel”

By Haps Staff

From August 6 to September 8, Busan Museum will hold a special exhibition titled “1674 Gonyeojeondo – Occult World Travel” in its special exhibition hall.

This event will showcase the “Gonyeojeondo,” a world map created in China in 1674 and later brought to Joseon in the 18th century.

The theme exhibition aims to highlight the historical significance and value of the “Gonyeojeondo,” a Western-style world map created in the East during the 17th century. The map was made by Ferdinand Verbiest, a Belgian Jesuit missionary, and reflects the advanced humanities, geography, and scientific achievements of its time.

The Busan Museum’s “Gonyeojeondo” is a unique, colored manuscript folding screen map, unlike typical woodblock prints. This exhibit offers visitors a glimpse into the historical context and worldview of the people during that era, as well as the map’s artistic and historical importance.

The exhibition space includes areas for appreciating the artwork, an immersive video experience, and a VR room. Visitors can view the actual “Gonyeojeondo,” learn about its creation, and explore the various land and sea creatures depicted on the map. The video presentation provides a realistic and dramatic interpretation of the astronomical and geographical knowledge from the time of the map’s creation.

On August 30, at 3 PM, the museum will host “With the Curator: Historical Excursion,” where attendees can listen to an in-depth explanation from the exhibition’s researcher. This event is free and open to the public, with on-site registration available on the day.

For more details, visit the official website of the Busan City Museum.

