Busan Museum to Host “Museum Where Music Stays” For June Culture Day

Busan Museum has announced an upcoming performance titled “Museum Where Music Stays” to be held on June 30th at the Busan Museum Auditorium as part of the June Culture Day celebrations.

The performance will be presented by the esteemed ‘Visiting Art Troupe’ of the Busan Metropolitan Art Troupe, which includes the renowned Busan Philharmonic Orchestra.

As the third oldest orchestra in Korea, the Busan Philharmonic Orchestra is dedicated to enriching the cultural lives of both Busan citizens and visitors.

The performance will feature a delightful repertoire, including pieces like “Pizzicato Polka,” “Summer of the Four Seasons,” “Scent of a Woman,” “Hungarian Dances,” and “Dream of the Octopus.”

The doors will open at 4:30 p.m., allowing ample time for attendees to enter before the 5:00 p.m. performance.

