Image: City of Busan
Busan Museum Unveils Lineup of 2024 Exhibitions

Busan Museum will host a variety of domestic and international exhibitions throughout 2024.

Under the theme “Citizen Sympathy: Crafting Cultural Spaces,” the museum hosts a series of events showcasing antiques, children’s themes, and cultural exchanges.

The highlights include the special exhibition “Collector Story: The Joy of Collecting and Empathy,” featuring esteemed collectors’ treasures, including national treasures and artifacts from Busan-based entrepreneurs like Samsung’s late Chairman Lee Kun-hee.

The children’s theme exhibition “Gonyeo: Window to the World” offers an immersive journey through the only original manuscript of Gonyeojeondo, allowing children to explore imaginary creatures and embark on a virtual world tour.

Furthermore, the exchange exhibition “History and Culture of Native Americans in North America” sheds light on Native American identity and artistry through a rich display of artworks and daily artifacts, fostering cross-cultural understanding and appreciation.

The first exhibition “2024 Special Exhibition “Collector Story: The Joy of Collecting and Empathy,” will run from April 26 through July 7.

blank
부산박물관, 2024년 국내외 다채로운 전시행사 선보여!

