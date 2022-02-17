Busan Museum’s 1st New Collection of Artifacts of 2022

Busan Museum is hosting its 1st New Collection of Artifacts 2022 entitled “Joseon Tiger Crossed the Sea”.

Paintings of tigers were often used to ward off evil spirits, making them regular subjects for Korean painters beginning in the early Joseon Dynasty.

The exhibit features three previously undisclosed ‘Joseon Tiger’ paintings from among the Busan Museum’s collections.

Event Information

Period: February 15 – June 12, 2022

Venue: Busan Museum

Opening Hours: 9 a.m. ~ 6 p.m. (closed every Monday and January 1)

Free admission

Website (Korean)