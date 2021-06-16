Busan Museum’s 2nd New Collection of Artifacts in 2021 Exhibit Begins

Busan Museum’s 2nd New Collection of Artifacts in 2021 features a historic map of Busan-po Choryang Hwagan.

Visitors and all working staff at the venue are required to wear face masks inside the venue.

Hand sanitizer is available at the venue.

The staff will measure visitors’ temperatures with a non-contact thermometer.

Map of Busan-po Choryang Hwagwan

Period: June 15 – October 17, 2021

Venue: Busan Museum

Opening Hours: 9 a.m. ~ 6 p.m. (Closed every Monday and January 1)

Free admission

Online reservations are available here. (Only in Korean)