Image: Busan Museum
Busan Museum’s 2nd New Collection of Artifacts in 2021 Exhibit Begins

Haps Staff

Busan Museum’s 2nd New Collection of Artifacts in 2021 features a historic map of Busan-po Choryang Hwagan.

Opening hours are from 9 am to 6 pm Tuesday to Sunday (No night openings).

Visitors and all working staff at the venue are required to wear face masks inside the venue.

Hand sanitizer is available at the venue.

The staff will measure visitors’ temperatures with a non-contact thermometer.

Event Information

Map of Busan-po Choryang Hwagwan

Period: June 15 – October 17, 2021

Venue: Busan Museum

Opening Hours: 9 a.m. ~ 6 p.m. (Closed every Monday and January 1)

Free admission

Website

Online reservations are available here. (Only in Korean)

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

