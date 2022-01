Don’t miss out on Busan Museum’s 3rd New Collection of Artifacts in 2021: Chaekgeori.

Chaekgeori are Korean still-life paintings that were popular during the latter part of the Joseon dynasty. Chaekgeori translates to “paintings of books and things,” and these works reflect the pursuit of knowledge and a wish to attain high office.

Event Information

Period: Through February 13, 2022

Venue: Busan Museum

Opening Hours: 9 a.m. ~ 6 p.m. (Closed every Monday and January 1)

Free admission

