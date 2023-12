Busan City Museum will host a performance of ‘Frog Family’s Shared Meal’ at 5 p.m. on the 22nd in the museum’s auditorium as part of December’s Cultural Day event.

The event consists of a ‘Children’s Creative Musical’ and a ‘Citizen Participation Corner,’ and a Christmas photo zone will be available for creating memories with the performers before and after the show.

The performance is free for the first 200 attendees on a first-come, first-served basis.