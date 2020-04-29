Busan Museum’s “White Porcelain Jar” is Designated as the 52nd Treasure in Busan

Baekja Hangari, or white porcelain jar, has been designated the 52nd treasure in Busan.

‘White porcelain jar’ is a relic donated by Chairman Hyunsoo Myung (1922-1977) of Dongyang Rubber Co., Ltd. on February 28, 1978 according to the city of Busan.

It is a large white porcelain jar with a height of 52.8 cm, a diameter of 20.8 cm, and a bend diameter of 19.1 cm. Chairman Hyun-Myeong Hyun was the first person to donate 60 pieces of calligraphy and ceramics to the foundation of the Busan Museum’s relics collection when he opened the Busan Museum in 1978.

The designated white porcelain jar is believed to have been manufactured in the Kwanyo (Royal pottery kiln) in the late 17th and early 18th centuries and is a large pot measuring 52.6cm in height. The shape is slightly asymmetrical to the left and right, but it is natural and imposing, and the white glaze with a light blue color is evenly applied to show an elegant elegance as a whole.

Baekja Hangari is an important example that shows that the production technique of Guanyo porcelain reached a mature stage at the time, and it can be regarded as a representative work in terms of size and technique among the porcelain jars known in the late Joseon Dynasty.

On the basis of the rarity as a large-sized sign (in the form of a jar), completeness with little damage or repair, rational molding, refined glaze, and excellent level of baking techniques, the ceramics of the Joseon Dynasty can be evaluated as an important artifact so it is worth designating, managing, and preserving it as a treasure.

The Baekja Hangari is being exhibited in the Busan Museum’s art room, but it is currently temporarily closed to prevent COVID-19.

It is currently being introduced through the online museum on the Busan Museum website.