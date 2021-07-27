Busan Myeongji International School Signs MOU With Korea Land and Housing Corporation and BJFEZ

The Busan Myeongji International School will be built with the goal of opening in 2024.

The city of Busan, the Korea Land and Housing Corporation(LH), and the Busan Jinhae Free Economic Zone Administration signed an agreement yesterday afternoon to build an international school in the Myeongji International New Town.

According to the agreement, the housing corporation will build the international school within Busan city’s land in the free economic zone and donate it to the city.

Starting with this agreement, the city of Busan is aiming to open the school in 2024 by starting architectural design within this year and speeding up as much as possible.

The Royal Russell School, which will run the school, is a royal sponsored school with a history of 168 years, headquartered in Croydon, southern London, UK.

International schools are equipped with excellent facilities such as lecture halls, dormitories, and gymnasiums, and all courses from kindergarten (pre-K) to high school are taught in English for domestic and foreign students.