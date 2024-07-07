Image: City of Busan
Busan Named Chair City for the Film Category of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network

By BeFM News

Busan has been selected as the chair city for the film category of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN).

Busan was unanimously selected as the chair city for the film category at the 16th Annual Meeting of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network held in Braga, Portugal.

With this selection, Busan will assume the role of chair city from July of this year until June 2026 for a period of two years.

Busan has been active as a vice-chair city in the film category since 2021, following its designation as the first UNESCO Creative City of Film in Asia in 2014.

As the chair city, Busan’s position and authority within the UCCN have been strengthened.

The UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) has been operated since 2004 to promote urban development and cultural diversity through fostering cultural industries based on cultural assets and creativity.

