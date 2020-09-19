Image: City of Busan
NewsBusan News

Busan Named “UN75” Partner City

BeFM News

Busan was named a “UN75 Partner City” for the 100th anniversary of the United Nations (UN) in 2045.

Three regions in South Korea have been selected, including Busan, Gyeongbuk, and Jeonnam, and the UN is planning to collect opinions and conduct promotional activities with the partner ‘cities’ to establish a global vision.

The city of Busan plans to conduct surveys to assess tasks for the 75th anniversary of the UN on the websites of the 16 districts, the education office and public institutions, among others.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Porsche Driver Who Caused Haeundae Accident Arrested, Says “Sorry”

BeFM News -
Police arrested the driver who caused a seven-vehicle collision in Haeundae after smoking marijuana.
Read more
Busan News

Busan Extends Level 2 Distancing Until September 27th

BeFM News -
The city of Busan will extend level two social distancing for another week until midnight on the 27th.
Read more
Busan News

10 Illegal Accommodation Facilities Found During Summer Season Crackdown

BeFM News -
The city of Busan said it found 10 accommodation facilities doing business without operating rights during the summer vacation season.
Read more
Busan News

Police Investigation Deepens as Haeundae Car Crash Driver Was Said to be Driving More Than 140km/hr

Haps Staff -
Police found that a 7-car collision in front of the Emart in Haeundae Jung-dong Monday afternoon was caused by a driver speeding over 140km/hr in his Porsche.
Read more
Busan News

More Eco-Friendly Buses to Run on Busan’s Streets

Haps Staff -
Five hydrogen-electric buses are currently operating in Busan, with 15 more set to operate by this November.
Read more
Busan News

One Injured in Elevator Crash at 63-Floor BIFC

Haps Staff -
One man was injured at the 63-floor BIFC Building when the elevator suddenly dropped from the 36th floor to the 20th.
Read more

The Latest

Rest Stops in Korea to Prohibit Dining During Chuseok

Travel Haps Staff -
The Korea Highway Corporation has announced that dining at rest stops in the country will be prohibited this Chuseok due to coronavirus concerns.
Read more

Busan Named “UN75” Partner City

Busan News BeFM News -
Busan was named a “UN75 Partner City” for the 100th anniversary of the United Nations (UN) in 2045.
Read more

Porsche Driver Who Caused Haeundae Accident Arrested, Says “Sorry”

Busan News BeFM News -
Police arrested the driver who caused a seven-vehicle collision in Haeundae after smoking marijuana.
Read more

Watch the Bucheon International Comics Festival Online

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The 23rd edition of Korea's largest comics festival begins online today for a nine-day run.
Read more

Busan International Film Festival Reveals its Official Poster

BIFF Jeff Liebsch -
The Busan International Film Festival’s released its official poster for its 25th edition.
Read more

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
16 ° C
16 °
16 °
87 %
0.5kmh
0 %
Sat
20 °
Sun
26 °
Mon
24 °
Tue
22 °
Wed
22 °

Dine & Drink

Local Franchisee Denies Popeye’s is Leaving Korea

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Rumors of Popeye's leaving Korea has been denied by the company's local franchisee TS Corporation.
Read more

Shuttle Expands Delivery Service Into Seomyeon

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle has announced that it will begin delivery service in the greater Seomeyon Station area.
Read more

Luxury Hotels In Busan Offering More Drive-Thru Dining Options

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Luxury hotels in Busan continue to offer "untact" meal options as coronavirus continues to hit the local tourism industry hard.
Read more

“Miner’s Song”, Namhae’s German Village Craft Beer Wins Gyeongnam Tourism Souvenir Contest

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Miner's Song, or Gwangbu Eui Norae in Korean, has won the Grand Prize at the 23rd annual Gyeongnam Tourism Souvenir Contest held at the Changwon Convention Center yesterday
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea