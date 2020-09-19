Busan Named “UN75” Partner City

Busan was named a “UN75 Partner City” for the 100th anniversary of the United Nations (UN) in 2045.

Three regions in South Korea have been selected, including Busan, Gyeongbuk, and Jeonnam, and the UN is planning to collect opinions and conduct promotional activities with the partner ‘cities’ to establish a global vision.

The city of Busan plans to conduct surveys to assess tasks for the 75th anniversary of the UN on the websites of the 16 districts, the education office and public institutions, among others.