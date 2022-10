Air Busan will reopen the Busan-Narita and Busan-Sapporo routes, which had been suspended during the pandemic.

The Sapporo route will reopen on the 30th of next month and the Narita route on December 9th. Each route will operate, once a day in both directions.

Air Busan said that it decided to resume and add flights as the number of tourists traveling to Japan is expected to increase further this winter.