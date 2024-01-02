Image: Busan National Gugak Center
Arts & Culture

Busan National Gugak Center Holding Special Saturday Performances in January

By Haps Staff

The Busan National Gugak Center is set to host the ‘It’s Good!’ 2024 Gapjin Year Good and Yeonhui Festival every Saturday in January at 3 p.m. at Yeonakdang.

This annual event, held since 2017, is dedicated to staging traditional Korean “gut” performances.

The inaugural presentation on the 6th will feature ‘Jeju Big Gut – Choigongmaji’ by the Jeju Big Gut Preservation Society.

Recognized as a synthesis of Jeju folk art and designated a national intangible cultural asset in December 2021, Jeju Big Gut comprises rituals like ‘Samseok Ullim,’ marking the commencement of a positive ritual; ‘Bapandoup,’ explaining the origins of all things; and ‘Pudashi,’ a symbolic act to ward off negativity.

On the 13th, the program continues with ‘Baltal’ by master Park Jeong-im and ‘Tightrope Walking’ by the National Busan Gugak Center’s instrumental music troupe. Baltal involves a mask player manipulating a doll’s arms using bamboo, with roles such as the mask thief, the clown, and the woman portrayed.

The third showcase on the 20th is ‘In Search of the Roots – Mubu’ by Hansori, a traditional performing arts group from Konkuk School in Japan. Celebrating the 77th anniversary of the school’s establishment, the performance includes drum and percussion instrument displays, a theatrical reimagining of the World Memory Heritage ‘Joseon Tongsinsa Records,’ Jindo Drum Play, Dongrae Crane Dance, Samulnori, and more. .

The grand finale on the 27th will showcase ‘Ssitgimgut’ by the National Namdo Gugak Center. Originating from the West and South Sea regions, Ssitgimgut is a soul-exorcism performance designed to cleanse past memories, ensuring a smooth passage to the afterlife.

Ticket prices range from 8,000 to 10,000 won, with a 50% discount available for Busan citizens.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

