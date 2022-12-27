Image: National Gugak Center Events Busan National Gugak Concert Year-End Performance: Respect for Tradition Haps Staff December 28, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail The Busan National Gugak Year-end performance will take place this Saturday afternoon. Event Information Date & Time: December 31, 2022, 3:00 p.m. – Venue: Busan National Gugak Center Tickets: 10,000 won for all Website FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Haps StaffIs there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com Subscribe to our newsletterSubscribeTwice-weekly updates to your inbox Related Articles The Nutcracker Busan Philharmonic Orchestra: The 595th Subscription Concert Kinky Boots Busan Union Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” @ Busan Cinema Center Busan Museum Free Year-end Concert Busan Money Show The Latest Barrier-Free Ramps to be Installed at 20 Haeundae Locations Ring in the New Year at Busan’s Yongdusan Park 2022 Jangseungpohang Year-end Fireworks Festival to be Held in Geoje Lotte Water Park to Open Daily During The Winter Season 탐방로 6개소 준공 — 생활 속 탐방로를 걸으며 더 건강해져요 End-of-Year Brings Big Changes to Gorilla’s Flagship Gwangan Branch Busan clear sky enter location 8 ° C 8 ° 8 ° 27 % 3.1kmh 0 % Wed 8 ° Thu 5 ° Fri 5 ° Sat 6 ° Sun 7 ° Dine & Drink End-of-Year Brings Big Changes to Gorilla’s Flagship Gwangan Branch Eat Like a Local: The Bangkok Brings a Taste of Thailand to Mipo Shake Shack to Open 2nd Busan Location in Centum City Mall Five Popular Rest Stop Foods to Try in Korea Travel Domestic Destinations Lotte Water Park to Open Daily During The Winter Season Travel Air Busan to Add Temporary Flights on Popular Routes Ahead of Lunar Year Domestic Destinations Korea Destinations: Three Festivals to See in Seoul This Week Local Destinations Blue Line Park Selected for Prestigious “Star of Korea Tourism” Award