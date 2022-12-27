Image: National Gugak Center
Events

Busan National Gugak Concert Year-End Performance: Respect for Tradition

Haps Staff

The Busan National Gugak Year-end performance will take place this Saturday afternoon.

Event Information

Date & Time: December 31, 2022, 3:00 p.m. –

Venue: Busan National Gugak Center

Tickets: 10,000 won for all

