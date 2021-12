The Busan National Gugak Center will hold its year-end performance this Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m.

The special program includes folk music, Jinju Geommu (Sword Dance of Jinju), Ajaeng Sanjo, Pansori, Pangut, and more

Event Information

Date & Time: Thursday, December 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Busan National Gugak Concert

Tickets: 10,000 won