Busan Normalizes City Bus Nighttime Operations

Haps Staff

City bus operations in Busan normalized from yesterday in accordance with the implementation of social distancing reform.

Since December 2020, the city has been flexibly operating from 20% to 30% of the city bus service at night from 273 times a day after 22:00 to adjust the social distancing steps and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This normalization measure is being implemented to improve the convenience of citizens’ movement at night as the business hours of multi-use facilities have been extended to 24 hours due to the recent implementation of social distancing reform.

However, the city plans to respond thoroughly to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 by continuously implementing quarantine measures such as the mandatory wearing of masks on city buses, providing hand sanitizer, disinfection before and after operation, and ventilation.

“Even after night city bus operation is normalized, quarantine measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will continue to be implemented,” said Cho Young-tae, director of the Busan Metropolitan City Transportation Bureau.

Haps Staff
