Busan North Port Redevelopment Faces Hurdles in Finding Business Operator

The development of a pivotal landmark site within the initial phase of Busan North Port redevelopment is encountering setbacks in securing a business operator.

With the cancellation of the main bidding process last year, the project faces inevitable delays.

Experts stress the need for a strategic approach to mitigate external challenges, particularly the downturn in project financing.

The Busan Port Authority revealed that the bid to designate a private entity for the development of the landmark site within the maritime cultural district’s first phase failed to attract any proposals.

Despite the participation of eight companies in the pre-bidding process, none submitted business proposals which were due last week.

In the previous public offering held in March last year, ten companies initially expressed interest, but none proceeded as sole bidders.

The reluctance to commit to such a large-scale project stems from financing difficulties attributed to soaring interest rates and concerns over PF insolvency.

The landmark site spans 113,286 square meters, with an estimated value of 608.3 billion won.