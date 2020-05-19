Busan Office of Education Details Guidelines for COVID-19 Prevention

Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education has prepared detailed guidelines for COVID-19 prevention at school.

Students attending one of the 30 large schools with one thousand or more students will arrive at school at different times in 20-minute intervals.

Depending on the number of students and classroom space, students will alternate between remote classes and in-person classes.

However, seniors in high school and middle school will go to school every day.

Schools will refrain from external learning activities and high schools will carry out limited afterschool and evening self-study programs a week after schools reopen.

Before all schools reopen, the 29 schools with dormitories will allocate one room for each of its students from distant locations or other cities and provinces.

Absences from a virus infection will be counted as attendance if the student submits proof.

Absences of high-risk students with underlying diseases or disabilities will be managed accordingly and counted as attendance or excused medical absence.

If the virus alert remains at the orange level or higher parents concerned about the risk of infection may use private field trip days which will be counted as attendance for homeschooling

Source : http://www.befm.or.kr/sub/template.php?midx=38#news_cont [BeFM 부산영어방송]