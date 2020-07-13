Busan Office of Education Releases Summer Vacation Schedule For Students

The Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education has announced the summer vacation schedule for elementary, middle, and high schools.

Elementary school vacation period has been set from August 1st to August 31st.

Some elementary schools will have vacation from the 14th until the 21st of August.

Most middle schools will start their summer vacation between August 8th and August 15th and take a 16-24 day vacation until August 30th.

High school summer vacations will also start between August 8 and August 22 and takes 9 to 16 days of vacation until the end of August.

This summer vacation is more than 10 days shorter than on an average year, where elementary school students get 44 days, and 30 days for middle and high school students.

The varying start and end dates of summer vacation this year for public school students are due to COVID-19.

The City Office of Education said they will strengthen safety training for water-related recreational activities and traffic accident prevention for the summer season and COVID-19 prevention training at schools starting two weeks before the vacation starts.