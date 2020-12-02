Busan Officially Expresses its Intention to Host 2030 World Expo

The Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy announced that it has officially expressed South Korea’s intention to host the 2030 Busan World Expo (Expo) at the 167th International Expo Organization (BIE) general meeting held non-face-to-face on the 1st.

Russia also officially announced its intention to host the event in Moscow, kick-starting competition to host the expo.

The BIE is an intergovernmental organization created to supervise international exhibitions under the jurisdiction of the Convention Relating to International Exhibitions.

At the general meeting, Vice Director Cho Young-shin of the ‘2030 Busan World Expo Invitation Planning Group’ expressed South Korean government’s intention on hosting the event in Busan by presenting key characteristics of Busan city as the best host for the upcoming World Expo and the future vision of the event.