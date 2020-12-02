Image: City of Busan
NewsBusan News

Busan Officially Expresses its Intention to Host 2030 World Expo

Haps Staff

The Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy announced that it has officially expressed South Korea’s intention to host the 2030 Busan World Expo (Expo) at the 167th International Expo Organization (BIE) general meeting held non-face-to-face on the 1st.

Russia also officially announced its intention to host the event in Moscow, kick-starting competition to host the expo.

The BIE is an intergovernmental organization created to supervise international exhibitions under the jurisdiction of the Convention Relating to International Exhibitions.

At the general meeting, Vice Director Cho Young-shin of the ‘2030 Busan World Expo Invitation Planning Group’ expressed South Korean government’s intention on hosting the event in Busan by presenting key characteristics of Busan city as the best host for the upcoming World Expo and the future vision of the event.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Education

What to Expect For Tomorrow’s CSAT Exam in Busan

Haps Staff -
The City of Busan is making every effort to support the 27,592 students who will be taking the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) from tomorrow morning.
Read more
Busan News

COVID-19 Update: December 2

BeFM News -
Here is the latest news about the coronavirus situation in Busan from BeFM News.
Read more
Busan News

G-Star’s Online Festival a Big Success in 2020

Haps Staff -
G-Star, the gaming festival which went online this year, recorded over 900,000 unique visitors this year, surpassing expectations and raising hopes for the future of keeping it in Busan.
Read more
Busan News

Busan Will Temporarily Raise its Social Distancing to the Highest Level — Here’s What it Means

Haps Staff -
Here are the guidelines set out for the next 72 hours in the city of Busan.
Read more
Busan News

Busan to Jointly Host “16th Korea Youth Festival” Next Month

BeFM News -
The city of Busan announced that it will jointly host the 16th Korea Youth Expo, the largest youth festival in Korea, from the 10th to the 12th of next month with the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family.
Read more
News

Canadian Embassy Postpones This Week’s Scheduled Jeonju Consular Services

Haps Staff -
The Candian Embassy in Seoul has announced that it will postpone the consular services event in Jeonju scheduled for December 3-4.
Read more

The Latest

Cats 40th Anniversary Concert to Have One Month Run in Busan Next Year

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The 40th-anniversary concert of the broadway musical Cats is set to come to Busan next March.
Read more

Busan Officially Expresses its Intention to Host 2030 World Expo

Busan News Haps Staff -
The Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy announced that it has officially expressed South Korea’s intention to host the 2030 Busan World Expo (Expo) at the 167th International Expo Organization (BIE) general meeting held non-face-to-face on the 1st.
Read more

Haeundae Home Plus Christmas Market Postponed

Shopping, Home & Living Haps Staff -
The Christmas Market scheduled for this weekend at Home Plus in Marine City has been postponed.
Read more

Garosu-gil Selected Best “Tree Street” in Korea for 2020

Local Destinations Haps Staff -
Garosu-gil in Haeundae was selected as the top "tree street" in Korea for 2020.
Read more

Facebook’s Libra Cryptocurrency Set to be Launched in January

Business News Haps Staff -
When Facebook announced its plans to launch its own cryptocurrency, Libra, in June last year, there was a lot of attention focused on the cryptocurrency space as a result, as well as Facebook’s plans for it.
Read more

What to Expect For Tomorrow’s CSAT Exam in Busan

Education Haps Staff -
The City of Busan is making every effort to support the 27,592 students who will be taking the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) from tomorrow morning.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
3 ° C
3 °
3 °
47 %
1kmh
0 %
Wed
6 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
9 °
Sun
11 °

Dine & Drink

Busan Bites: Rio Verde in Seomyeon

Busan Bites Sia Lee -
With a growing amount of options to pick up some tacos, or quesadillas, Rio Verde in Seomyeon is a classic taqueria that serves up some of the best in the city.
Read more

Dining During a Pandemic: What to Expect During The Next Two Weeks

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
As the city of Busan will go up to the highest social level distancing today for 72-hours, the city has announced what will happen to dining at restaurants and cafes around town.
Read more

HQ Announces Winter Drink Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli has announced this year's "Winter Drink Specials".
Read more

This Weekend’s Annual HQ Bar Chili Cook-Off is Postponed

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ has announced that the Chili Cook-off scheduled for this Sunday afternoon has been postponed due to COVID concerns.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 