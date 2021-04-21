Busan One Asia Festival Confirms Final Line-up

The Busan One Asia Festival has confirmed its final line-up for its four-day festival which will be held online from May 6th to May 9th.
The festival announced last week that all programs of this 2021 Busan One Asia Festival will be conducted online to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
This year sees a great line-up of K-Pop talent old and new with some of the biggest names in the business on the bill.
Confirmed acts include:
K-Pop Main Concert
NCT DREAM
THE BOYZ
WEi
Super Junior
MAMAMOO
PENTAGON
Kang Daniel
Lovelyz
ENHYPEN
ASTRO — Eun ha Cha will not be attending
Park Concert
B1A4
Kim Bum Soo
Paul Kim
Jessi
Peakboy
Gummy
This year’s performances will be shown live on YouTube or V-Live “BOF Land”.