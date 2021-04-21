Busan One Asia Festival Confirms Final Line-up

The Busan One Asia Festival has confirmed its final line-up for its four-day festival which will be held online from May 6th to May 9th.

The festival announced last week that all programs of this 2021 Busan One Asia Festival will be conducted online to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This year sees a great line-up of K-Pop talent old and new with some of the biggest names in the business on the bill.

Confirmed acts include:

K-Pop Main Concert

NCT DREAM

THE BOYZ

WEi

Super Junior

MAMAMOO

PENTAGON

Kang Daniel

Lovelyz

ENHYPEN

ASTRO — Eun ha Cha will not be attending

Park Concert

B1A4

Kim Bum Soo

Paul Kim

Jessi

Peakboy

Gummy

This year’s performances will be shown live on YouTube or V-Live “BOF Land”.