Busan One Asia Festival May Move to North Port This Year

Preparations for the 2022 Busan One Asia Festival have begun and the festival committee is looking to the future with possible changes to its contents.

The “Busan One Asia Festival Development Direction Discussion” was held last month on the 25th at Busan City Hall with members of the committee and the Busan Tourism Organization attending.

The event, which began in 2016, has had its ups and downs over the years, with focus changing less from K-pop concerts to more of an all-inclusive Korean culture festival.

Traditionally held in late October, last year it was moved to spring from May 6-9 and was only held online due to COVID-19 restrictions.

2019 saw attendance fall at the event by over 100,000 people when they moved the main venue to Samnak Ecological Park from Sajik Main Stadium.

What’s in store for 2022

The plan for this year is that the festival will be held for four days from October 20-23.

A site near the Busan International Port Terminal near Busan North Port is being considered as a venue as Sajik Stadium is currently under renovations, and also it would be a good chance to market the area as the site of the 2030 Busan World Expo.

Under the theme “Together, Again, to Busan”, plans this year include K-pop concerts, dance battles, food brand development, online content expansion, and more global publicity.

The goal is to attract more than 18 million visitors online.

Future of the festival

One of the key plans for the future of the festival is to permanently move it to spring, more specifically around April or May.

Busan has 28 festivals in October when the festival is usually held, but only 9 in April and May.

It’s likely that the planning committee wants to move the festival to spring in 2023 to generate more interest in the festival and the city during a low season of tourism to the city.