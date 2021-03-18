Busan One Asia Festival to Be Held Online in May

The Busan Tourism Organization has revealed that the Busan One Asia Festival will be held online in May.

The festival is expected to take place May 8-9.

Last year, the festival was canceled due to coronavirus, and officials also noted that this year would be impossible to hold a large-scale outdoor concert.

The line-up for the concerts has not yet been released, but 10 to 13 idol teams are expected to participate.

The line-up of talent is expected to be released at the end of the month.

The city is also going to consider moving the concert to May permanently if the response is good, as it is usually held in the busy fall festival season.

The Busan One Asia Festival began in 2016 and has become the city’s representative K-Pop and culture festival.