KPop

Busan One Asia Festival to Host ‘Park Concert’ at Hwamyeong Ecological Park

The city of Busan will host the 2024 Busan One Asia Festival’s ‘Park Concert’ on June 9th, 2024, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Hwamyeong Ecological Park.

The ‘Park Concert’ offers a picnic-style music festival where attendees of all ages can relax on mats amidst nature and enjoy free admission.

For further information, interested individuals can visit the official Busan One Asia Festival website (www.bof.or.kr) or follow their social media accounts on Facebook (facebook.com/BusanOneAsiaFestival) and Instagram (instagram.com/bof_official_kr).

