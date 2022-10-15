The “2022 Busan Open International Men’s Challenger Tennis Tournament” gets underway today at the Geumjeong Sports Park Tennis Stadium from October 16 to 23.

The ‘Busan Open’, which marks its 22nd anniversary this year, is a level 125 challenge that belongs to the highest level among the world’s men’s challenger competitions.

With total prize money of $159,360, 120 professional players from 33 countries, including 7 domestic and 113 overseas, participate in 59 singles matches (28 prelims, 31 finals) and 18 doubles matches (3 prelims, 15 finals) for a total of 77 matches.

The men’s singles and doubles preliminaries will be held from October 16th to 18th, and the finals will be held from October 18th to 22nd. All matches will be held free of charge.

This competition is a ‘jun-tour’ tournament in which 4 players within the top 100 compete, and among domestic players, Kwon Soon-woo (86th ATP), who recently advanced to the semifinals of the Japanese Open, Jung Yun-seong (426 ATP), Sungchan Hong (ATP 471th), and Ji-Sung Nam (ATP 590th), will participate, while overseas players include Radu Albot (ATP 91st), Alexei Popyrin (ATP 90th), and Tseng Chun-hsin (ATP #88) will visit Korea.