Image: Snøhetta
Busan Opera House Completion Expected to be Delayed by a Year

BeFM News

The completion of the Busan Opera House is expected to be delayed for an additional year due to construction delays caused by changes in the facade construction method and verification.

Busan City announced that it would open a Technical Advisory Committee to promote the design of the ‘smart node’ construction method in relation to the Opera House’s facade construction while promoting the design of the folding construction and the twist construction method.

The condition was to complete the blueprint to the ‘LOD350’ level, which can be constructed during the supplementary design period, estimated to take at least 6 to 8 months.

 

