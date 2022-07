Ahead of the opening of the Busan Opera House in October, 2024, the city of Busan has set out to support creative opera production and to nurture professional manpower.

Recruitment for creative opera production will start next March and a total of 20 million won will be provided for production. Works chosen will be performed at the Busan Opera House in 2025.

Separately, the city will recruit members of the 2022 Busan Opera Season’s orchestra and choir from the 14th until the 17th.