Busan Opera House Redesign Completed, Construction to Resume May 2nd

The redesign of Busan Opera House’s façade has been completed, paving the way for the resumption of construction in May.

Following a thorough architectural information model creation last November, which included detailed design, physical modeling, and method verification through Building Information Modeling (BIM), a unique twist method was chosen for the irregular façade implementation.

However, ongoing construction revealed discrepancies between the actual structures and the design drawings, necessitating a redesign to ensure structural integrity. Collaborating with H.J. Heavy Industries and Construction, the city of Busan opted to maintain the original design’s aesthetic while adjusting the finishing thickness for stability.

With the redesign validated by the original designers and the Korea BIM Academic Society, construction is set to resume imminently.

Anticipating challenges during construction, real-time feedback mechanisms involving Korea BIM Academic Society, participating companies, and other stakeholders are being reinforced to swiftly address any errors or discrepancies, bolstering the operational efficiency of the project.

The project is expected to be completed in December 2026.