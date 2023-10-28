Busan Opera House Reverts Back to the “Twist” Method of Construction

The construction method for the Busan Opera House’s facade has changed from ‘Smart Node’ to ‘Twist’ after over two years.

The decision comes after criticisms of poor design, construction, supervision, and administrative issues leading to delays and increased costs.

The final choice to use the ‘Twist’ method was announced following a series of reviews – including 3D coordinates-based design, prototype testing, and advisory committee meetings that began in March.

The Busan Opera House, featuring a large theater for opera, ballet, musicals, and a small theater, is under construction in the Busan North Port Phase 1 redevelopment area, covering two underground and five above-ground floors.