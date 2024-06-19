Busan Opera Season Announces This Year’s Performances

Image: City of Busan
The city of Busan is hosting an opera performance series to nurture the local performing arts ecosystem, with a particular focus on opera, and to boost citizen engagement.

Since 2016, the event has been known as ‘Busan Opera Week,’ but it was rebranded as the ‘Busan Opera Season’ in 2022.

The first production of the 2024 season is the opera “Madame Butterfly,” planned by the Busan Cultural Center, directed by Kim Sook-young, and conducted by Lee Byeong-wook.

It will be performed at the Busan Cultural Center Grand Theater on August 31 and September 1. Director Kim described it as Puccini’s masterpiece, set in Nagasaki Port, Japan, portraying the tragic love story between a geisha and an American naval officer.

Following this, the Geumjeong Cultural Center’s concert opera “Elixir of Love” will be staged at Geumjeong Cultural Center’s Geumbitnuri Hall on September 11 and 12.

This production is directed by Gwang-Hyeon Kim and Sook-Jeong Eom. Director Eom explained that it is a representative comic opera of the 19th century, expressing the protagonist’s journey to achieve his goals in an enjoyable manner without forcing comedic elements.

Additionally, the ‘Busan Small Theater Opera Festival,’ featuring private opera companies from the Busan Metropolitan Opera Association, will take place.

The festival lineup includes:

Busan Kammer Opera Company’s “Don Pasquale” on July 12-13

AllWay Korea Opera Company’s “All Women Are Like That” on August 9-10

Onnuri Opera Company’s “The Marriage of Figaro” in late September

Azimus Opera Company’s “Elixir of Love” in late October

