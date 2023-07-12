Busan Opera Season to Begin Next Month Featuring Two Renowned Operas

The 2023 Busan Opera Season is set to take place from August 26th to September 23rd, featuring two renowned operas.

The Busan Cultural Center will showcase the full-length opera “Tosca” directed by Jeong Seon-young, while the Geumjeong Cultural Center will present Donizetti’s masterpiece, “Lucia of Lammermoor.”

These performances aim to promote local opera and generate interest among citizens.

“Tosca” will feature talented singers such as Seonyoung Seo, Hyemin Jung, and Sanggeun Shin, while “Lucia of Lammermoor” will star Kathleen Kim, Minyoung Ku, Choi Won-hwi, and other notable vocalists.

Both operas will be accompanied by the Busan Opera House Choir and Orchestra.

This year’s opera season is different from previous years as the members were directly recruited and selected by Busan City as part of their efforts to foster opera experts.