Busan Operates a PR Center for the 2030 Busan World Expo in Paris

The city of Busan and the Korea Expo Organizing Committee have announced that they will operate a Busan Expo 2030 Public Relations Center in Paris, France from May 13 to 15, in conjunction with the 2023 Korea Expo.

The aim of the PR center is to promote the 2030 Busan World Expo and the city of Busan to local businessmen, visitors, and journalists. T

he center will feature a large 200-inch LED screen displaying promotional videos, a theme hall introducing the main and subtitles of the 2030 Busan World Expo, and a photo zone for commemorative photos.

The PR center’s most significant feature will be the attendance of Lee Jung-jae, the first public relations ambassador for the 2030 Busan World Expo and a world-famous actor.

Lee who is known for his role in the popular Netflix series ‘Squid Game,’ will attend the opening ceremony, visit the PR center, meet local fans, and participate in an interview to support the Busan World Expo 2030 bid.

To publicize the PR center, an SNS event will also be held. Visitors who post a photo taken in front of the 2030 Busan World Expo photo zone with a hashtag on the 2030 Busan World Expo Nuri communication network will receive a folding fan with the 2030 Busan World Expo emblem as a souvenir.

Korean students studying in France were selected to operate the public relations center to ensure the meaning of the 2030 Busan World Expo and the charm of Busan could be conveyed effectively.

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon said that the PR center would convey the appeal and strengths of the Busan World Expo and the candidate city of Busan, as well as Korea’s enthusiasm for attracting them, to local visitors and major media outlets in a more realistic way.

He thanked Lee Jung-jae for attending the opening ceremony to promote the 2030 Busan World Expo, despite his busy schedule. Mayor Park Hyung-joon also said that they would further accelerate negotiations and publicity activities for the Busan World Expo 2030 targeting member countries of the International Exposition Organization during the remaining period until the venue is decided.

The 2023 Korea Expo event will feature product showcases and business consultations to showcase the latest trends and technologies that can increase interest in Korea and work on exchanges. The Busan Expo 2030 Public Relations Center will contribute to the promotion of the Busan World Expo 2030 and Busan’s bid to become the candidate city.