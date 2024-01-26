Busan News

Busan Operating Intensive Two Week COVID-19 Vaccination Period

By Haps Staff

The city of Busan has announced the operation of an intensive COVID-19 vaccination period from January 26th to February 8th, spanning the Lunar New Year holiday.

With the anticipation of increased gatherings during the festive season, this initiative aims to prevent the spread of the virus among high-risk groups.

Throughout this period, promotional materials, including notices, card news, and banners, will be distributed to districts and counties, encouraging vaccination among high-risk groups, particularly those aged 65 and above. Special emphasis is placed on intensively encouraging the vaccination of unvaccinated individuals in this age group.

In addition, efforts will be made to simplify the vaccination process for residents in nursing facilities and other infection-vulnerable settings where obtaining guardian agreement signatures may be challenging. Utilizing visiting vaccination teams comprised of contract doctors and local government representatives, the campaign encourages vaccinations at these facilities ahead of family visits during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Acknowledging the recent increase in nationwide COVID-19 cases, especially in facilities vulnerable to infection, the initiative emphasizes the importance of inoculating individuals in high-risk groups within these settings to prevent the further spread of the virus.

