Busan Optimistic of World Expo Bid After Successful Inspection

Following the BIE’s Enquiry Mission this week, Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon said yesterday that the inspection team evaluated that Busan has everything needed to host the 2030 World Expo.

Mayor Park held a press conference at Busan City Hall Friday morning and said that this week’s on-site inspection had proceeded according to plan, without any major issues.

According to Mayor Park, the head of the delegation commented that Busan is much more advanced than he had expected. He also said there were no critical comments during the presentation of attraction plans.

He also mentioned that during the inspection, the team had confirmed President Yoon Suk-yeol’s strong commitment to attracting the expo. The mayor praised President Yoon for being the first president in history to meet with the expo delegation twice.

Park also expressed his gratitude to the citizens of Busan for their high level of civic awareness and involvement in the bid.

Regarding future plans for the bid, Mayor Park stated that both the public and private sectors would be traveling around the world after April to invite more people to help attract the Expo.

He also shared that he would be traveling extensively from early May to June, focusing on a few African and Indian Ocean countries.

Mayor Park emphasized that the entire country would work together to achieve this goal, with two negotiating efforts focusing on France and countries worldwide.

He believes there was a high chance of winning the bid and the entire country will work towards the shared goal.