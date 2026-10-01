Busan Park Week
Events

Busan Park Week

By Haps Staff

Busan will launch its first Busan Park Week on October 3 and 4, bringing performances, movies, family activities and other programs to six parks across the city.

A total of 13 programs will take place at Myeongji Neighborhood Park, Sasang Neighborhood Park, Busanjinseong Park, Amir Park, Busan Citizens Park and Hwamyeong Eco Park.

Each location will offer a different theme. Myeongji Neighborhood Park will focus on families, pets and plants, while Sasang Neighborhood Park will feature children’s gardens and ecological play. Busanjinseong Park will highlight traditional entertainment, and Amir Park in Yeongdo will focus on outdoor marine culture.

Special events include magic and bubble shows at Sasang Neighborhood Park and a talk at Myeongji Neighborhood Park exploring how parents’ emotions can affect family life.

Amir Park will host “Beach Cinema in Yeongdo,” with outdoor screenings of the 2020 family film “The Secret Garden” and the Academy Award-winning animated film “Flow.”

Other activities will be held in connection with With Pet Star and the Moonlight Exercise Busan Challenge.

Some programs require advance registration, including the family flea market at Myeongji Neighborhood Park and selected activities at Amir Park.

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Haps Staff
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