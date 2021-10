As of 1 pm yesterday, 2.35 million Busan residents have completed their vaccination, surpassing 70% of the city’s total population.

Busan reached its vaccination goal 242 days after it began the inoculation program on February 26th, about a month earlier than it had originally planned.

More than 78% of the total population have received at least 1 shot of the vaccine and the vaccination rate for the elderly population reached 90%.