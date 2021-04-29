Busan Passes Over 5,000 COVID-19 Positive Cases

Busan passed over 5,000 total cases of positive COVID-19 cases this week, 432 days after the first case was found last February.

The first case was a woman in her 50’s who visited Haeundae Paik Hospital on February 21, 2020, with symptoms of pneumonia and tested positive in the initial test.

Busan now has had 5,040 positive cases after yesterday’s count of 37 more positive cases.

What COVID-19 patients look like

Confirmed cases in Busan show that there are more older confirmed persons with COVID-19 than younger people.

There were also more confirmed cases in Saha-gu, Busanjin-gu, and Haeundae-gu.

According to the city of Busan, 4,764 confirmed cases were found in Busan from February 21, 2020, to April 21st of this year.

As a result of analyzing the trend of the outbreak of COVID-19 in Busan, 2,188 are male (46%) and 2,576 are female (54%) among confirmed cases so far.

By age, those in their 60s and older accounted for the highest proportion with 1,812 (38.0%).

Next are those in their 50s accounting for 19.1% of all cases, or 912 people, 584 people in their 40s (12.3%), 507 people in their 30s (10.6%), 488 people in their 20s (10.2%), 276 people in their teens (5.8%), and 185 under the age of 10 (3.9%).

The high proportion of infected people in their 60s or older is likely due to cluster infections at elderly care and health facilities.