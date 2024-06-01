Busan Pet Dog Patrol Team to Expand

Image: City of Busan
Pet owners and their dogs in Busan will become the “eyes on the street” to prevent crime and identify issues of public inconvenience.

The Busan Autonomous Police Committee held an inauguration ceremony for the “Busan Pet Dog Patrol” at Samnak Ecological Park on Saturday afternoon.

About 500 participants, including patrol members and their families, attended the event.

The Busan Pet Dog Patrol first began in 2022 with 25 teams from Nam-gu and Suyeong-gu.

Last year, it expanded to 150 teams across four districts: Nam-gu, Suyeong-gu, Busanjin-gu, and Sasang-gu.

