The Busan Philharmonic Orchestra will hold its 610th regular concert at the Busan Cultural Center Grand Theater on April 19th.

The program will feature Liszt’s symphonic poem No. 6 ‘Mazepa’, Shostakovich’s Cello Concerto No. 2, and Stravinsky’s ‘Petrshka’ (1947 version), conducted by Kirill Karivitz and featuring cellist Moon Tae-guk.

Ticket prices range from 5,000 won to 20,000 won.