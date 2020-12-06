Busan Philharmonic Orchestra: Night Music Concert

The Busan Philharmonic Orchestra will present a Night Music Concert this Wednesday night.
Event Information
Date & Time: December 9, 2020, 9:00 p.m.
Venue: Busan Cultural Center
Tickets: 10,000won for all
20 percent discount for foreigners
Audience seats have a safe distance in between them to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Artists
Conductor: Lee Min-hyung
Composer: Jeong Seooran
Busan Philharmonic Orchestra
PROGRAM
Jeong Sooran – Masked Dance (World Premier, Commissioned by BPO)
BPO Night Lab
Arnold Schönberg – Verklärte Nacht for String Orchestra