Events

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra: Night Music Concert

Haps Staff

The Busan Philharmonic Orchestra will present a Night Music Concert this Wednesday night.

Event Information

Date & Time: December 9, 2020, 9:00 p.m.

Venue: Busan Cultural Center

Tickets: 10,000won for all

20 percent discount for foreigners

Website

Audience seats have a safe distance in between them to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Artists

Conductor: Lee Min-hyung

Composer: Jeong Seooran

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra

PROGRAM

Jeong Sooran – Masked Dance (World Premier, Commissioned by BPO)

BPO Night Lab

Arnold Schönberg – Verklärte Nacht for String Orchestra

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Travel

