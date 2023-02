The Busan Philharmonic Orchestra is holding its 597th Subscription Concert at the Busan Cultural Center this Tuesday evening.

Event Information

Date & Time: February 21, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Busan Cultural Center

Tickets: R-seat 20,000 won / S-seat 15,000 won/ A-seat 10,000 won/ B-seat 5,000 won

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra

Hong Seokwon Conductor

Wagner and Bruckner