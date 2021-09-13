Arts & Culture

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra: The 578th Subscription Concert This Thursday

Haps Staff

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra’s 578th Subscription Concert will take place this Thursday evening at the Busan Cultural Center.

Audience seats have a safe distance in between them to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Event Information

Beethoven’s Last Symphony

Date & Time: September 16, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Busan Cultural Center

Tickets: R-seat 30,000 won / S-seat 20,000 won/ A-seat 10,000 won

Website

Participants

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra

Busan Metropolitan Chorus

PROGRAM

Beethoven – Symphony No. 9 in D minor “Choral”, op.125

