The Busan Philharmonic Orchestra will hold a New Year’s Concert at the Grand Theater of the Busan Cultural Center at 7:30 pm on the 10th to mark the 2024 new year.

The performance will be conducted by Seikyo Kim with violinist Soojin Han, soprano Hana Park, and baritone Gyuwon Han.

Event Information

Period: January 10, 2024

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Busan Cultural Center

Tickets: R-seat 50,000 won, S-seat 30,000 won, A-seat 20,000 won