Busan Philharmonic Orchestra To Hold a New Year’s Concert This Friday Night

The Busan Philharmonic Orchestra will hold a New Year’s Concert at the Grand Theater of the Busan Cultural Center at 7:30 pm on the 21st to mark the 2022 new year.

The performance will be conducted by artistic director Choi Soo-yeoul with Kim Julius-Jeongwon on piano.

The concert will begin with ‘Candide Overture’ by Leonard Bernstein, one of the greatest conductors of the 20th century.

Bernstein is a musician who worked hard to converge classical and popular music, from musicals to film music.

The second piece to be performed is Piano Concerto No. 2 by Ukrainian composer Nikolai Kapustin.

Event Information

Date & Time: January 21, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Busan Cultural Center

Tickets: R-seat 20,000 won / S-seat 15,000 won / A-seat 10,000 won / B-seat 5,000 won

Website