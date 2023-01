The Busan Philharmonic Orchestra will hold a New Year’s Concert at the Grand Theater of the Busan Cultural Center at 7:30 pm on the 19th to mark the 2023 new year.

The performance will be conducted by artistic director Choi Soo-yeoul with Shim Joon-ho on cello.

The concert will feature music from Beethoven, Gulda and Dvořák.

Event Information

Period: January 19, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Busan Cultural Center

Tickets: R-seat 20,000 won / S-seat 15,000 won / A-seat 10,000 won / B-seat 5,000 won