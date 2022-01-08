Busan Plans to Hold 7 Large-Scale International Conferences This Year

Despite the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, BEXCO plans to push ahead with seven large-scale international conferences this year that will be attended by more than 1,000 people.

According to the Busan Tourism Organization and BEXCO, the general meeting of the International Astronomical Union and the International Logistics Association will have conferences in August and September of this year.

Both events were previously scheduled last year in Busan but were postponed due to COVID-19.

Other conferences include the 2022 World Congress of the Internal Combustion Engines Association in June, the 18th World Endoscopic Laparoscopic Surgery Conference in October, the 2022 Asian Patent Attorney’s Association Board of Directors in October, the Korean Society of Civil Engineers Conference in October, and the 19th Asia-Pacific Conference on Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases in November.

The city hopes that the events can be run safely and will help revitalize the slumping MICE industry.