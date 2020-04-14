TravelLocal Destinations

Busan Plans to Register Samrak Ecological Park as City’s First Regional Garden

hapsadmin

The city of Busan announced yesterday that it is planning to register the entire Nakdong River Samrak Ecological Park as the city’s first regional garden in Busan.

In order to register a location as a local garden, more than 40% of area must have an area of more than 10 hectares of greenery.

The city said the Samrak Ecological Park has the largest wetlands in the Nakdong Estuary at 4.72 sq km which are full of various wildflowers, reeds, and willow colonies along with various natural environments and ecological walking and bicycle trails.

After registering the park as a local garden, the city plans to promote the registration as a national garden like that of Suncheon Bay or Taehwa River in Ulsan.

The city hopes the designation will be registered by 2022.

More Reading

Taehwa River Garden Park in Ulsan to Become Korea’s Second National Garden

hapsadmin

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Travel

No International Flights Have Resumed at Gimhae International Airport

Haps Staff -
The unprecedented shutdown of Gimhae International Airport will likely continue into next month as no airlines have announced plans to resume flights.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Jinyangho Zoo in Jinhae Temporarily Closes

Haps Staff -
Jinyangho Zoo in Jinju-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, has temporarily closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Read more
Local Destinations

Tourists Wouldn’t Stop Coming to See the Yuchae Flowers, So Busan City Destroyed Them

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan decided to destroy the popular yuchae flowers at Daejeo Ecological Park to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after citizens ignored repeated warnings to stay away.
Read more
Travel

Hadong Wild Tea Culture Festival Postponed

Haps Staff -
The Hadong Wild Tea Culture Festival Organizing Committee announced that the 24th edition of the scheduled to be held in Hawha-gun and Akyang-myeon, in Hadong-gun, from May 1 to 4 will be postponed.
Read more
Travel

Busan to Expand its Walking Tours This Year

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan will expand its walking tours of the city after last year's test pilot of the project was deemed a success.
Read more
Local Destinations

Eulsukdo Migratory Bird Park Temporarily Closed

Haps Staff -
The Eulsukdo Migratory Bird Park has announced a temporary closure due to coronavirus.
Read more

The Latest

Korean Raspberries Make Their Spring Appearance at Grocery Stores

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Fresh Korean raspberries are currently in season and have begun to pop up at grocery stores and fruit stands around Busan.
Read more

Married Couple Caught Violating Self-Isolation in Gijang

Busan News Haps Staff -
A married couple in their 60s who have been ordered to self-isolate at their residence in Gijang-gun after arriving from Cambodia have been caught for violating the quarantine measures.
Read more

Lotte Scheduled to Play Two Exhibition Games at Home on April 23, 24

Lotte Giants Haps Staff -
The Lotte Giants are scheduled to play two exhibition games at home as the KBO has announced practice games between April 21 to April 27.
Read more

2020 Busan Global Gathering Postponed Until September

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The 2020 Busan Global Gathering has been postponed until September 20.
Read more

Busan Plans to Register Samrak Ecological Park as City’s First Regional Garden

Local Destinations hapsadmin -
The city of Busan announced yesterday that it is planning to register the entire Nakdong River Samrak Ecological Park as the city’s first regional...
Read more

Busan International Kids & Youth Film Festival Releases its Official Poster

Movies & TV Haps Staff -
The 15th Busan International Kids and Youth Film Festival (BIKY), which is scheduled to begin on July 7, has released its official poster.
Read more
Busan
overcast clouds
8.4 ° C
9 °
7 °
66 %
1kmh
90 %
Tue
14 °
Wed
16 °
Thu
14 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
16 °

Dine & Drink

Korean Raspberries Make Their Spring Appearance at Grocery Stores

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Fresh Korean raspberries are currently in season and have begun to pop up at grocery stores and fruit stands around Busan.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Geodae Gomtang in Marine City

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
On a recent trip to Haeundae, my dining partner and I decided to try Geodae Gomtang located at Benecity-Venezia in Marine City, which I'd heard is a food blogger's favorite in Busan.
Read more

HQ Offering “Beer Can Chicken” Special This Tuesday Night

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar continues to roll out unique offerings this month, and tomorrow night's "Beer Can Chicken" platters are sure to be a hit.
Read more

HQ Offering Up a Roast Beef Platter this Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli is once again bringing tasty dishes from their kitchen by offering a Roast Beef Platter this Sunday.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea