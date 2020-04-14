Busan Plans to Register Samrak Ecological Park as City’s First Regional Garden

The city of Busan announced yesterday that it is planning to register the entire Nakdong River Samrak Ecological Park as the city’s first regional garden in Busan.

In order to register a location as a local garden, more than 40% of area must have an area of more than 10 hectares of greenery.

The city said the Samrak Ecological Park has the largest wetlands in the Nakdong Estuary at 4.72 sq km which are full of various wildflowers, reeds, and willow colonies along with various natural environments and ecological walking and bicycle trails.

After registering the park as a local garden, the city plans to promote the registration as a national garden like that of Suncheon Bay or Taehwa River in Ulsan.

The city hopes the designation will be registered by 2022.

