Floods around the city during the 23rd of July storms. Image: Busan Police Agency
Busan Police Agency Investigating Cause of Three Deaths During Last Month’s Heavy Rains

The Busan Police Agency is carrying out the search and seizure of the Dong-gu Office to find out the cause and responsibility of the Busan underpass flooding accident that claimed the lives of three people due to heavy rain on the 23rd of last month.

he Busan Police Agency sent an investigator to the Dong-gu Office at 9 am yesterday and announced that they were doing a search and seizure of the city safety department, construction department, and offices.

The Urban Safety Division and Construction Division are in charge of the management of the Choryang underpass that was flooded on the 23rd of July.

The police have reportedly seized the mobile phones of officials, managers, and senior executives in charge while securing data related to underground roadways in the offices of the relevant departments.

The police will compare and contrast their call lists and text messages by the ward office before and after the flooding of Choryang 1st Underground Road.

The police are expected to expand the investigation to other responsible persons and senior executives following the seizure search.

