Image: Busan Police Agency
Busan Police Begin Investigation Into Ex-Mayor Oh Keo-don

Haps Staff

The Busan Police Agency has begun an investigation into the ex-Mayor of Busan, Oh Keo-don, after his surprising resignation yesterday over sexual misconduct against a civil servant.

According to local media reports, the police will look into whether the conduct of the ex-Mayor violated any crimes.

The police plan to protect the victim through the Women’s Investigation Team and the Victim’s Care Team.

“If an illegal act is revealed, we will take strict measures. We will do our best to protect the victim, including disclosing personal information,” a spokesman for the Police Agency said.

Deputy mayor of administration, Byeun Seong-wan, will be carrying out duties as Busan Mayor until the by-elections, which take place in April of next year.

The city of Busan held an emergency response system meeting yesterday and asked citizens for constant support and cooperation.

Image: Busan City

