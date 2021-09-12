Image: Busan Metropolitan Police Agency
NewsBusan News

Busan Police Begin Measures to Prevent Crimes During Chuseok Holidays

Haps Staff

The Busan Metropolitan Police Agency has announced that they will step up measures to prevent crimes during the Chuseok holidays.

The special crackdown, which begins today, is to take place until the 22nd of this month.

The police will take special measures at looking to prevent crimes such as robbery and theft which have the highest potential to rise due to the economic conditions due to COVID-19 social distancing measures.

They plan to focus their preventative efforts day and night on vulnerable buildings, jewelry stores that handle large amounts of cash, convenience stores, single-person female households, and multi-general areas.

They also plan to increase their presence in alleyways where sexual crimes may take place.

The police also announced that the roads around 21 traditional markets around the city will allow parking on the road until the 22nd.

